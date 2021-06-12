El Paso a top city in the nation for COVID-19 vaccination rates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is the No. 5 city in the nation for its partially vaccinated population and No. 7 in the nation when it comes to full vaccinations.

“To go from one of the top COVID-19 infected cities in the nation last Fall, to 5th among all cities in the country with 72 percent of our population partially vaccinated is nothing short of phenomenal,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser said in a news release. “This demonstrates once more the incredible spirit of our community and the exceptional cooperative work of our city management and our partners. Thank you, El Paso!”

As of Friday, 72 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older are partially vaccinated, topping President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of the country partially vaccinated by July 4. El Paso has fully vaccinated 58.5 percent of its population, making it the No. 7 city in the United States with fully vaccinated residents.

