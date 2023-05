EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego along with Bishop Mark Seitz, El Paso Catholic Diocese, released a video message to the El Paso community in response to the migrant situation in El Paso.

The video, which also addresses what the community can expect during the end of Title 42 on May 11, is available to download in English and Spanish.

Community message English video here.

Community message Spanish video here.