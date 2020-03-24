El Paso leaders expected to provide community update Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso leaders will provide a community update to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will be streamed directly to the City of El Paso Facebook page. A notable change to Tuesday’s press conference is a restriction for in-person access by the media. Instead, reporters will have remote access via a call-in line.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is leaving the decision regarding shelter-in-place orders to city and county leaders across the state. As of Monday evening, Dallas, San Antonio, along with Cameron and Hildalgo Counties along the U.S. – Mexico border had issued orders for their residents.

Fort Worth and Austin were expected to make stay-at-home announcements by Tuesday according to The Texas Tribune. The state’s largest city, Houston, is the only city that hasn’t indicated issuing an order, but the Houston Chronicle reported Harris County officials began drafting an order over the weekend.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statewide ‘stay at home’ mandate Monday, instructing non-essential businesses to close until further notice. The order comes as the state announced an increase of cases to 83 cases, which is a 93% statewide increase since Friday afternoon. The New Mexico order applies to communities bordering El Paso County, including Sunland Park, Chaparral, and Anthony.

Monday, El Paso City officials indicated they were following Governor Abbott’s guidelines regarding limiting social gathers to 10 people, closing bars and ordering restaurants to only offer take-out or delivery options for the time being.

KTSM will provide an update on the City’s briefing Tuesday morning.