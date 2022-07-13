EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso State lawmaker Joe Moody, commented on the released video of the Uvalde school shooting and the police response on Twitter Wednesday.

As KTSM previously reported, the video shows the shooter walking the hallways and the moment when the shooter first enters a classroom and opens fire. According to the time stamp on the school’s video, lawn enforcement arrived three minutes after the gunman. The officers approach the classroom but take fire and retreat.

Rep. Joe Moody, the only Democrat on the Texas House Committee designated to investigate the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School, Tweeted out his response to the reaction of the leaked video.

This is the husband of teacher Eva Mireles, who contacted him on his phone from her classroom while he was on-scene to say that she’d been shot and was dying. 1/2#txlege #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/C7m64uBmaQ — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 13, 2022

Rep. Moody on Twitter went on to say he didn’t plan to speak publicly until the report was released.

“I couldn’t say nothing seeing this man, who’s lost everything, maligned as if he was indifferent or actively malicious. Context matters,” Moody said on Twitter.

To those who haven’t bothered to read even the news that’s been reported in your rush to judgment, he attempted to engage but was removed from the building and disarmed. We’ll have much to say about the police response, but no criticism of this officer. — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 13, 2022

KTSM reached out to Rep. Moody for comment, however, he said he would wait to speak until after the families could see the video and the report would be realeased.