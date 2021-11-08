El Paso, Las Cruces Chick-Fil-A to host week-long fundraiser for military members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All Chick-Fil-A locations in El Paso and Las Cruces are hosting a week-long fundraiser, “Treats for Troops”, to help raise donations for local military members and their families.

For every chocolate fudge brownie purchased at Chick-Fil-A locations in El Paso and Las Cruces from November 8 to November 13, the restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds to support “Operation Homefront” to help military families feel stable and secure in communities they serve to protect.

“We are so thankful for our military members in the El Paso and Las Cruces community,” said local restaurant Operator Edgar Ortega. “We are proud to come together to support Operation Homefront and its mission to support military families during a time of need. We encourage our guests to show their support by grabbing a Chocolate Fudge Brownie as a treat for the troops during their next visit.” Edgar Ortega, local Chick-Fil-a restaurant operator

“Operation Homefront is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect,” Chick-Fil-A restaurant officials said.

For over 15 years, Operation Homefront has provided programs that offer relief, resiliency, and reoccurring family support programs. The organization also offers services throughout the year that help military families overcome short-term bumps in the road, so they don’t become long-term chronic problems.

To locate a participating restaurant, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/locations.

