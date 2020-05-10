El Paso lands itself at the top of most polluted cities in the U.S., can this affect the COVID-19 cases?

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — For the last few years, El Paso has managed to reach some of the top ranks when it comes to air pollution. “In the U.S., cities with the highest average-annual particulate matter levels include Fresno, California, El Paso, Texas, and Montgomery, Alabama,” according to data from Plume Labs.

In a new study released by the World Bank Group, it was found that areas with more air pollution have a higher number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and related hospital admissions than densely populated areas.

While many may believe this is all due to high population, the study explains otherwise.

“The fast spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has resulted in the emergence of several hot-spots around the world. Several of these are located in areas associated with high levels of air pollution,” stated in the World Bank Group study.

The study estimates suggest that expected COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 100 percent when pollution concentrations increase by 20 percent.

“Combined, the regressions thus provide strong evidence that PM2.5 plays a role in COVID-19 case incidence that cannot be attributed to demographics or health pre-conditions,” the study adds.

Particulate matter is fine dust in the air that’s nearly invisible, but it can travel into the lungs. Even without the threat of the virus, this form of air pollution can cause cardiovascular disease and respiratory illnesses.

Of course, there are other large factors for the rise in COVID-19 cases, but all studies suggest, the public stays at home as much as possible.