El Paso landmark featured in new upcoming movie ‘The Forever Purge’

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A new Purge movie is hitting theaters this summer with ties to the Sun City.

El Paso’s Martin building, located near San Jacinto Plaza, featuring the Electricity sign is in the background in a scene of the trailer for The Forever Purge, in theaters during the July 4 weekend.

Josh Lucas, who starred in Glory Road, also comes out in The Forever Purge, which takes place near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The film — which also features Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton — provides a twist to The Purge franchise by legalizing all crime for the foreseeable future, rather than just 12 hours.

To watch the full trailer click on the link below: