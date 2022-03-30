EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A visiting judge from Kerrville, Texas granted the State’s motion to recuse the Honorable Judge Marcos Lizarraga in the Moises Galvan re-trial.

Presiding Judge Sid Harold heard the motion to recuse Judge Lizarraga after the State Commission on Judicial Conduct investigated 21 complaints filed against him, submitted on June 3, 2019.

The complaints were in regards to Judge Lizarraga of the 168th district court’s handling of the Galvan murder trial.

As KTSM previously reported, Galvan is accused of shooting and killing Rogelio “RJ” Franco and injuring David Ortega outside of the defunct BarFly bar in 2017.

The SCJC is the independent state agency in Texas responsible for investigating allegations of judicial misconduct.

Lizarraga, who assumed the office of the 168th District Court in 2014, filed a general denial of allegations that he showed bias against prosecutors, had an improper relationship with defense attorneys and had an improper in-chamber hearing during a jury trial in 2019.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Harold granted the State’s motion based on the State’s argument that Judge Lizarraga had made himself a potential witness and could not remain impartial.

KTSM spoke with Franco’s father, Roger Franco, following the hearing.

“Our family, it’s a big sigh of relief and we’re looking forward to a trial now, we’ve been waiting for quite a while now so this here pushes the case forward and hopefully it will be retried soon.”

Moving forward, a new judge will need to be appointed.

Judge Harold said the case which is now over five years old, “needs attention now.”

Moises Galvan’s mother was present at Wednesday’s hearing, she denied comment to the media.

