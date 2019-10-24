El Paso judge lifts Duranguito demolition ban

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso judge has decided not to renew the temporary injunction order preventing the demolition of the historic Duranguito neighborhood, meaning the city can raze the land, according to court documents.

El Paso Judge Patrick Garcia, of the 384th District Court, issued the decision Thursday afternoon, two days after lawyers from both the City of El Paso and preservationist Max Grossman laid out their arguments.

“This Court has considered Plaintiffs Application for Temporary Injunction and after hearing the evidence presented, arguments of counsel and reviewing the pleadings in this matter, finds the Application should be denied,” the ruling stated.

Grossman told KTSM he had no comment at this time.

This is a key ruling in the never-ending legal battle over the Duranguito neighborhood and the proposed Downtown multi-purpose arena.

Grossman, who’s been legally fighting the arena for years now with appeals and lawsuits, said there may be Apache artifacts existing in the Duranguito neighborhood that need to be considered.

“We now have an unprecedented opportunity to explore this culture to preserve this site for posterity, this is part of El Paso’s history, it’s an entire chapter that’s never been written, it is critically important moreover the architecture above ground is equally important,” Grossman said earlier this week.

However, the City attorneys maintained demolition of the buildings can be completed without impacting any potential subsequent artifacts.