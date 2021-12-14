El Paso Judge calls DA’s Office seeking of death penalty for Juarez man an “Unjustifiable penalty,” dismisses case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County District Court judge agreed to a dismissal of a case including a death penalty charge against a Juarez man accused of murdering a 63-year-old man during an alleged paid sexual encounter.

Judge Alyssa Perez called the District Attorney’s decision to seek the death penalty against Ivan Gabaldon, 20, an “Unjustifiable penalty” before agreeing with his attorneys to dismiss the case based on claims prosecutors showed “vindictive actions” against their client.

“I am very concerned and have been concerned for awhile,” she said during a Tuesday status hearing.

Ivan Gabaldon is accused of stabbing Juan Garcia Flores, 63, to death after the two engaged in a paid sexual encounter in February. Gabaldon’s attorneys say he was defending himself when Garcia allegedly forced Gabaldon to do acts he did not consent to while holding a knife.

Gabaldon was originally indicted on a felony murder charge but earlier this month, his charge was elevated to capital murder and the DA’s office is pursuing the death penalty for the 20-year-old.

The DA’s office had sought more time to review the case after prosecutor Curtis Cox admitted to the 210th court that he had not entirely reviewed the case weeks before the scheduled jury trial. Cox said the DA’s office had not received back results from forensics tests or located witnesses for the trial.

