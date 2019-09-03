El Paso, Juarez photographers wanted for History Museum Exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new exhibit is coming to the El Paso Museum of History and it could feature your work.

This coming November, the Museum of History will open a new exhibit meant to showcase the life, culture and art of Downtown El Paso and Ciudad Juarez. The Museum says they are looking for modern photography from El Paso and Juarez Photographers. The exhibit will be called Pasos Urbanos.

“To preserve history as its being created even as we see all of these changes that are happening within downtown,” said Vladimir von Tsurikov, Director of the El Paso Museum of History.

Downtown El Paso continues to grow day by day, as well as our sister city Ciudad Juarez. To save these moments for generations to come the museum is asking for contemporary pieces that are specifically created for this project.

“Some might be much more focused on a kind of archival approach that wants to capture architecture. You may see at the same time something that focuses entirely on the artistic vibrancy and really the life that happens in downtown,” said von Tsurikov.

Each photographer can submit five photos. Only a select few will be chosen for the exhibit. However, according to the museum, all submissions will be used in some way or another.

“We also want to digitize all of these submissions and make them available to the public through the digital wall at the museum of history so that actually every single submission will be preserved in one form or another,” von Tsurikov said.

The last day to submit photos is Oct. 1 at 12 a.m. The Pasos Urbanos Exhibit will be open to the public in the El Paso Museum of History on Nov. 15 through March 29.