EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022.

According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change this last Thursday; however, this will not be possible yet until the paperwork becomes official.

“There is a lot of confusion. Several business organizations are asking and asking how it will be, and everyone is confused.” said Jesus Salayandia, Local president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry

It is not known when Ciudad Juarez and El Paso will have their time zones officially aligned. According to our news partners across the border, the time schedule could change midweek or until next weekend.