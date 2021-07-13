El Paso ISD’s Class of 2021 earns nearly $102 million in scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District’s graduating 2021 seniors earned more than $101.6 million in funding for college, according to the district.

The scholarships included many prestigious full-ride scholarships to some of the top universities in the country, such as Yale, Princeton, University of Notre Dame and University of Chicago.

Swimming in it! 💵💰



Congrats to EPISD's Class of 2021 for an impressive haul of $102 million in scholarships! This year's batch includes impressive scholarships like National Merit, QuestBridge and The Terry Foundation.



More ➡https://t.co/YrTwpfUvY2. #IamEPISD #EPISDProud pic.twitter.com/B6dtkDL3At — elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) July 13, 2021

“We are proud of the accomplishments of Class of 2021,” Interim Superintendent Vince Sheffield said. “The funding these students sought out and received shows they are ready and fully committed to continuing their education. We wish them well as they embark on post-secondary education.”

