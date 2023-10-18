EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District will host its State of the District event today to update the community on essential programs and initiatives at the Starlight Event Center.

This event will feature performances from El Paso ISD students, opportunities to meet district leadership figures and board members, and will culminate with a marquee presentation by Superintendent Diana Sayavedra.

El Paso ISD students representing all grade levels throughout the district will showcase their talents and skills in fine arts, robotics, pre-engineering, career and technology programs, and much more.

Proceeds from the sale of tables to generous businesses and community organizations will help the El Paso ISD Education Foundation continue to provide students with scholarship opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams.