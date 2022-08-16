EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent District receives a “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.

Out of 76 campuses, 26 received an “A” rating and 39 received a “B” rating. According to the accountability data, 43 campuses have increased their ratings and 23 schools have improved by at least one letter grade.

The campuses that received a 95 percent or better are:

Cielo Vista Elementary School

Hughey Elementary School

Lamar Elementary School

Lundy Elementary School

Milam Elementary School

Polk Elementary School

Tippin Elementary School

Silva Health Magnet High School

Transmountain Early College High School

Four schools that have earned every available distinction designation are:

Wiggs Middle School

El Paso High School

Silva Health Magnet High School

Transmountain Early College High School

Aside from the four schools, 51 schools have also received at least one distinction.

“We are proud of the work we’ve done this year,” said Superintendent of Schools Diana Sayavedra. “As we work towards improvement, our primary focus will be Tier I instruction, which includes redesigning our PreK-12 core curricula. This will provide stronger, more effective teaching for every student, every day because it starts with us.”

