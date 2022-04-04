EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the area’s largest school district announced that registration for the upcoming school year is now open.

Registration is open for all returning students, as well as students new to EPISD, including students enrolling for the first time in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.

Parents can access the online registration portal by clicking on the registration tab on the EPISD website at episd.org.

The portal is mobile friendly, and parents can use their smart phones to access it. The online system allows parents to digitally upload all required registration documents like birth certificates, academic records, ID cards, proof of address and immunization records. Documents can be uploaded in PDF, DOC, JPEG and other standard formats. EL PASO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DSTRICT

District officials add that Homeless students are not required to show proof of address. Foster, homeless and military students have 30 days to obtain immunization records.

For parents of returning students who encounter problems with the online system should call their child’s campus for assistance. Please do not create duplicate accounts in the online system.

Click here for more information on registration. Click here for the EPISD Online Registration Quick Start Guide.

EPISD is an open enrollment district and accepts students from throughout El Paso County. For information on submitting an electronic transfer request, go online or email transfers@episd.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.