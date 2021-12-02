El Paso ISD names principal of new Navarrete Middle School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday, officials with El Paso Independent School District (EPSID) announced that longtime educator Michael Mendoza has been tapped to lead the new Capt. Gabriel Navarrete Middle School.

Mendoza, the current principal at Bassett, will be the principal of the consolidated Navarrete when the new campus opens in the fall of 2022.

The school is currently under construction near the former William Beaumont Army Medical Center site.

“Mr. Mendoza has a long history of serving the children of EPISD and we are confident his commitment to education will help make the transition into this new campus a smooth one…we are excited about the modernization of schools and the opportunity to build a 21st century campus for students in the Bassett and Armendariz communities.”

EPISD Interim Superintendent Vince Sheffield

An educator with 32 years of experience, Mendoza has served the District as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal at several campuses, including Bassett, Charles Middle School, Bowie High School and the former Bradley Elementary School.

A graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, Mendoza has a bachelor’s of science in criminal justice and a master’s of education. Mendoza is a former member of the state board of directors for the Texas Classroom Teachers Association.

The new Capt. Gabriel Navarrete Middle School will be made up of the upcoming EPISD Bond consolidation of Armendariz and Bassett middle schools.

