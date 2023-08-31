EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District leads all regional school districts this year, with ten schools earning the Purple Star Campus Designation, a shining example of the district’s commitment and support for military-connected students and their families.

The Purple Star Campus Designation, an initiative recognizing schools and districts that go above and beyond to address the unique needs of military-connected students, was established by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2020. The Purple Star program underscores the importance of creating a supportive and nurturing environment for the families of those who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Each year, the Texas Education Agency awards the Purple Star Campus designation to institutions that not only meet but surpass the rigorous criteria for this honor. These criteria exemplify a deep dedication to the well-being and success of military-connected students and their families.

“We care deeply for members of the military and their families. Since the beginning of our nation, they have made enormous sacrifices to maintain our freedom and democracy,” Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “The Purple Star Campus Designation stands as a powerful testament to our schools’ unwavering commitment to connecting and providing essential services to our military families.”

El Paso ISD has six campuses on Fort Bliss grounds, making El Paso ISD still the only school district in the area with schools on post. The most recent of these schools is Capt. Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School, the 13th campus in the district’s bond program, opened its doors to 900 students in August 2022. With the approval of the Board of Trustees, the district has also submitted a proposal to the Department of Defense Education Activity system to build a new Bliss Elementary School campus.

Campuses that receive this designation not only gain meaningful recognition of their efforts but also receive the privilege of displaying the Purple Star emblem prominently on their premises and websites. Furthermore, the selected campuses will be prominently featured on the official TxSchools.gov website, highlighting their dedication to supporting military-connected students.

Here are the 10 El Paso ISD campuses that received the designation this year:

• Bliss Elementary School

• Colin Powell Elementary School

• Milam Elementary School

• Nixon Elementary School

• Tom Lea Elementary School

• MacArthur PK-8 School

• Charles Middle School

• Richardson Middle School

• Austin High School

• Irvin High School