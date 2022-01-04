El Paso ISD announces second dose COVID vaccine clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a partnership between the El Paso Independent School District and Immunize El Paso, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be provided at all 64 elementary and middle school campuses from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2.

“We are excited to bring this collaborative effort to the El Paso community to ensure every child has

an opportunity to be protected against COVID-19…This is a huge step towards our return to normalcy.” Dusty Warden, Director of Operations Immunize El Paso

The vaccine clinics are available free of charge to students as well as their parents and any community member who qualifies.

Students ages 5 and older are eligible for the initial vaccine. Anyone 16 and older who has had their second vaccine at least five months prior is eligible for the booster.

Pre-register for the vaccine at by clicking here. All vaccine clinics are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Below are the dates and locations of the vaccine clinics:

• Friday, Jan. 21 – Armendariz and Bassett middle schools; Rusk, Clendenin, Moreno, Barron, Travis and Crockett elementary schools.

• Monday, Jan. 24 – Brown and Hornedo middle schools; Polk, Rivera, Western Hills, Putnam and Tippin elementary schools.

• Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Charles and Terrace Hills middle schools; Stanton, Duran, Collins, Torres and Newman elementary schools.

• Wednesday, Jan. 26 – Henderson Middle School; Zavala, Clardy, Douglass, Hart, Hawkins and Herrera elementary schools.

• Thursday, Jan. 27 – Canyons Hills and Wiggs middle schools; Park, Powell, Sunrise Mountain, Logan and Moye elementary schools.

• Friday, Jan. 28 – Morehead, Guillen and Magoffin middle schools; Aoy, Coldwell, Hillside and Mesita elementary schools.

• Monday, Jan. 31 – Ross Middle School; Bliss, Milam, Cielo Vista, Lamar, Nixon and Hughey elementary schools.

• Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Richardson Middle School; and Tom Lea, Whitaker, Green, Johnson, Kohlberg and Lundy

• Wednesday, Feb. 2 – MacArthur PK-8 and Haskins PK-8; Cooley, Guerrero, White elementary schools; Mesita ECDC; and Don Haskins Annex

