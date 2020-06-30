El Paso invites public to help design new Regional Command Center building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a virtual workshop on July 8 for everyone who wants to help design the new Regional Command Center and Municipal Services building complex.

The workshop will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and will be lead by the project design team that will be collaborating with the public.

According to the release, the new building will be located at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd. and Tim Foster Street in Far East El Paso.

The building complex is currently in the early stages of design, but the city officials stated this project’s outcome will be a new command center, a future fire station and other related facilities.

The project is funded by the Public Safety bonds approved by voters in November of 2019.

City officials stated this project is supposed to strengthen the safety of El Pasoans and maintain El Paso as one of the nation’s safest cities.

To participate in the workshop click here and enter the following password: 672914.