1  of  2
Breaking News
2020 Minor League Baseball season officially canceled
El Paso COVID-19 update: 183 new cases, 2 new deaths

El Paso invites public to help design new Regional Command Center building

El Paso News

by: Karla Draksler

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be hosting a virtual workshop on July 8 for everyone who wants to help design the new Regional Command Center and Municipal Services building complex.

The workshop will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and will be lead by the project design team that will be collaborating with the public.

According to the release, the new building will be located at the intersection of Pebble Hills Blvd. and Tim Foster Street in Far East El Paso.

The building complex is currently in the early stages of design, but the city officials stated this project’s outcome will be a new command center, a future fire station and other related facilities.

The project is funded by the Public Safety bonds approved by voters in November of 2019.

City officials stated this project is supposed to strengthen the safety of El Pasoans and maintain El Paso as one of the nation’s safest cities.

To participate in the workshop click here and enter the following password: 672914.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

las cruces teen attacked with rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "las cruces teen attacked with rock"

convalescent plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "convalescent plasma"

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge"

Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link