EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Travelers in El Paso no longer need to wear a mask at the El Paso International Airport and while riding Sun Metro beginning Tuesday.
The policy change comes hours after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s mask mandate.
In a statement sent to KTSM, the City of El Paso said the following:
- El Paso International Airport, Sun Metro lift mask mandate
