EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Travelers in El Paso no longer need to wear a mask at the El Paso International Airport and while riding Sun Metro beginning Tuesday.

The policy change comes hours after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s mask mandate.

In a statement sent to KTSM, the City of El Paso said the following:

The City of El Paso adheres to federal policy regarding face masks. El Paso International Airport and Sun Metro will follow the new guidance issued by TSA related to masks at transportation settings.

TSA has lifted the mask mandate on public transportation and at transportation hubs, and reminds travelers that CDC recommends wearing masks in indoor transportation settings.

El Paso International Airport and Sun Metro

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.