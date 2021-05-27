El Paso International Airport regains non-stop flights

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport is regaining multiple non-stop flights in anticipation of the summer travel season.

According to the city of El Paso, the non-stop flights will be to Austin, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Orlando and many others. Flights will resume and increase in frequency starting next month.

A new non-stop flight to Charlotte, North Carolina will be added in August. In response to the increase traffic the El Paso Aviation Director says the airport has increased cleaning and sanitation practices.

