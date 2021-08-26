El Paso International Airport receives perfect evaluation score

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s International Airport has passed its annual inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with a perfect score.

Once a year, the FAA conducts a three-day review and in-person inspection of all commercial airports nationwide to ensure that airports are following national safety standards; successful certification is required for an airport to continue commercial operations.

“The safety and well-being of our travelers is our priority at El Paso International Airport, and this achievement proves it. Our airport routinely successfully completes annual inspections, and that accomplishment is possible through the resiliency and hard work of our high-performing team,” said Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez.

Included in the FAA Part 139 Airport Certification Inspection is a review of:

· Airport Emergency Plan (AEP)

· Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) equipment, training, and response times

· Airport personnel operations and procedures

· Self-inspection and maintenance logs

· Fixed Base Operators (FBO) aircraft fueling procedures and fuel truck safety

· Evaluation of all airfield markings, lighting and signage

· Construction Safety

