El Paso International Airport not anticipating disruptions related to 5G rollout on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As AT&T and Verizon are set to roll out 5G on Wednesday they are delaying the rollout near some airports due to the Federal Aviation Administrations’ concerns over the 5G causing flights to be grounded.

A spokesperson for the City of El Paso on behalf of the El Paso International Airport sent KTSM 9 News the following statement.

“As of today, we are not anticipating any disruptions related to 5G tower upgrades near El Paso International Airport. When traveling, we always encourage travelers to check with their airline before heading to the airport so they have the latest flight information. Airlines serving El Paso International Airport may be found online at https://elpasointernationalairport.com/flights/airlines/.” Tammy Fonce, Spokesperson for the City of El Paso

While the FAA says they are expecting radio altimeters to have limitations and for there to be impacts but say the delay in rolling out the 5G near airports will help reduce the wort cancellations and delays they still expect impacts

“We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex U.S. airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation, and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

KTSM 9 NEWS Reached out to both AT&T and Verizon asking if the area surrounding the El Paso International Airport would be experiencing the delay in 5G come Wednesday.

AT&T got back with us and said they are checking to see if El Paso would be one of the impacted areas with delayed 5G. However, we have not yet received an answer.

