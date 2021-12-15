El Paso International Airport introduces new program supporting Travelers with Hidden Disabilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso International Airport officials announced Wednesday a new partnership with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network to assist passengers with disabilities that are not immediately visible, just in time for the busy holiday travel season.

“El Paso International Airport has been continuously recognized for being the best in customer service and we are proud to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network as a way of showing our passengers that we never stop improving, that customer service is one of our top priorities,” said Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez. “Joining this program is another way of showing that we care about all of our passengers and their experience throughout their ELP journey.”

Airport officials share that, under the Hidden Disability Sunflower program, people with disabilities can choose to wear a lanyard bearing a sunflower logo as a subtle way of letting others know that they may require additional support, assistance, or a bit more time during their trip.

El Paso International Airport partners and staff have been trained to identify the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, gain a deeper understanding of hidden disabilities, and learn how to approach and support customers with a hidden disability.

“We are excited to welcome El Paso International Airport into the Sunflower program. This program makes such a positive impact supporting travelers with invisible disabilities, we are thrilled to have another US airport join the community.” Lynn Smith, North American Program Director.

To help raise awareness about this customer service program, the El Paso International Airport will make lanyards available free of charge to passengers with an upcoming flight.

Travelers interested in receiving lanyards are asked to send an email to airport@elpasotexas.gov. Lanyards will be made available while supplies last.

Find out more about the Sunflower by clicking here.

