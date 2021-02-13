El Paso International Airport hopes to spread positive energy with its Elevate Love Project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “You’re looking great!” “You’re doing great!”

Those messages greet travelers and visitors to the El Paso International Airport as part of ABIA’s Elevate Love Project, which began in December. The goal is to generate positive energy in its terminals and beyond.

The project started as a way to help make traveling just a bit more pleasant, said Cassandra Davisson, ABIA’s Marketing and Customer Relations Coordinator.

“This project started as a suggestion from one of our employees and it was a way to show love to our passengers during this time and appreciate them,” Davisson explained. “We wanted to do something really positive and help uplift spirits and create a nice ambiance for when they travel through.”

It started with vinyl graphics installed on the bathroom mirrors, as well as positive quotes on digital screens throughout the terminals. As the project grew, the words “Elevate” and “Love” in large 3-D letters were posted on both sides of the airport’s escalators.

“It’s kind of a cool unexpected thing they’ll see that maybe helps lift their moods,” Davisson said.

While the main portion of the project can be seen at the airport, travelers and residents alike can participate by sending thoughts of gratitude and hopefulness, as well as positive mantras, to ABIA.

“The intent of the project is for people to send us their positive words or mantras or quotes that, maybe, they say to family and friends to help keep their spirits up, kind of share the positivity,” Davisson said.

The airport will then display those messages in their terminal on their digital screens, as well as on social media.

You can also submit selfies around the messages with the hashtag #FlyELP and #ElevateLoveProject.

To submit your message, visit http://www.elpasointernationalairport.com/about-us/elevate-love-project.