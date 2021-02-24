El Paso International Airport hopes to see a better year for travel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso International Airport saw over 50% decrease in passengers in 2020, but they hope travel goes back close to normal this year.

Terry Sharpe, assistant director of Aviation Department, said the airport had 3,5 million passengers coming through the airport, but in 2020 that number dropped to 1,4 million.

Beginning of this year, he says, the numbers are slightly improving.

“Having that pent up leisure travel demand and with the vaccine rollout, I’m hopeful of a good spring and summer,” said Sharpe.

He said the airport recorded a revenue of nearly $49 million in 2019, but in 2020 it dropped to a little over $41 million.

This year, he says, the airport is budgeting for $34,6 million.

“It’s best to be cautious and just wait for passengers to get back, we have to be cognizant of that,” explained Sharpe why they’re calculating with a tighter budget.

The workload during pandemic has increased, he said, explaining how custodial staff had to not only keep the surfaces clean, but disinfected as well.

“Whether you have thousand people coming into the airport in a day or 1500 you still have to maintain the same surface level,” said Sharpe.

He said they continue to maintain safety measures as a number one priority.

Many services and businesses were closed in the past year, including restaurants and gift shops.

He said more of them are reopening now as more travelers pass by. The traffic density is being measured hourly to determine the number of staff and shift schedules for each store which can minimize the losses.

Parking services have suffered as well Sharpe said, putting a dent in the revenue. Services like hotels and rent-a-cars also experienced losses.

Sharpe hopes travel will go back to normal this year, or at least close to what it was before the pandemic.