El Paso International Airport expands flights to Charlotte, NC

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – American Airlines will be expanding flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the announcement made by the The El Paso International Airport on Friday.

Ticket sales go on sale Monday, May 3, 2021 for daily flights, beginning August 17,2021.

The flight will be operated on a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft and the schedule is as follows:

Flight from El Paso departs, 6:00 a.m.; arrives in Charlotte, 12:15 p.m.

Flight from Charlotte departs, 6:18 p.m.; arrives in El Paso, 8:23 p.m.

“We are excited to strengthen our network at ELP with new nonstop service to Charlotte, one of American’s largest hubs,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “We look forward to welcoming more local customers to fly with us and further connecting them with our global network through CLT and beyond.”

El Paso International Airport has been consistently performing above the national average when it comes to passenger traffic recovery. This past March El Paso International saw 21.3 percent more passengers than in March 2019, and the national average growth was about 8 percent.

