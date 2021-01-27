El Paso International Airport already on board with mask mandate for travelers

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Wearing a mask in airports and onboard aircrafts is no longer a suggestion, it has become a federal mandate.

The Biden administration has ordered those using public transportation, such as buses, trains and planes, to wear face coverings.

Many airlines already required that passengers wear masks when onboard their aircrafts and airports like the El Paso International Airport have also already made mask wearing mandatory.

“It’s not a big deal to me. Anything that makes people safe makes my kids feel safe,” said Sarah Houghteling, a traveler waiting for her husband. “The masks are not my favorite thing to wear, but if this is something small that can keep me, my family and friends feel safe, it’s not a big deal.”

Sarah said she’s gotten used to having to wear a mask in airports and hopes this mandate will make it easier for travelers to just wear them regardless of the rules.