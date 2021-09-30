El Paso interior designer brings national attention on new TV show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local interior designer is bringing national attention to the Sun City. Fabiola Salayandia is showing off her skills on the national level as a contestant on a design show for ‘Hogar de HGTV.’

Fabiola Salayandia has been an interior designed in El Paso for 13 years.

“I’m honored to be representing El Paso,” said Salayandia.

One home in West El Paso has a brand new luxurious bathroom which she designed, with custom builds and the touches of gold she likes to add in every project.

Salayandia decided to join the new Latin TV competition ‘Hogar de HGTV’ showing her innovations but also testing her creativity along the way.

“Having to design, build, paint, and take care of everything at the same time, is something that I’m not used to,” she said about her experience.

She’s representing El Paso competing against 8 other designers to create interior spaces on a short time frame and with a very limited budget.

“You have to manage your time. That was tough. In real life, you have time. In a competition like this you actually don’t,” said Salayandia.

While the third episode has aired, Salayandia remains a strong competitor. You can follow her on Instagram by clicking here.

The finale is scheduled to air October 11. You can watch the first episode by clicking here. Content/material courtesy of Hogar de HGTV.

