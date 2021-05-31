El Paso infectious disease expert applauds steady decrease of COVID-19 deaths, cases; encourages vaccinations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Health Department reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Monday as active cases keep decreasing as well.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, infectious disease specialist, said the vaccination efforts are showing results in decreasing numbers.

“We are in a very remarkable situation here in El Paso and we should cherish it,” said Alozie.

The city of El Paso reported that as of Monday, nearly 55 percent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

The report also stated about 69 percent of El Pasoans over the age of 12 are partially vaccinated, with more than 803,000 doses administered since the vaccine has been made available.

Alozie encouraged the community to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so yet.

He also recognized the El Paso County vaccination rates as “amazing” and said the Borderland should enjoy it.

