El Paso ICE agent recalls ambush by cartel members in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A native El Pasoan and former federal special agent recalls a dangerous scenario where he and his partner were ambushed by cartel gang members in Mexico.

On a mission to dismantle human trafficking organizations heading to the U.S., Avila and his partner found themselves on a dangerous highway.

“They surrounded our suburban. In the chaos of them trying to gain access to our armored suburban, my window was cracked down a couple of inches on my right side, the armored window,” Avila said. “They were able to introduce an Ak-47 and a handgun by my head.”

Trying to avoid the rifles, Avila began doing what he could to evade gun fire from the gang members.

“I immediately raised the window to catch the barrels of both guns and try to get them to wiggle them out of there but without notice, they opened fire into the cabin striking special agent Jaime Zapata several times,” he said. “I got shot three times, once in the chest and twice in the left leg. I saw Jamie get hit with a which was a fatal shot in his left leg.”

Much of his time was spent waiting for assistance for his partner but it would be to no use.

Weeks later, eight shooters were caught and extradited to the United States. They were tried in 2017 and five pleaded guilty with sentences ranging between 12 years and 35 years in prison.

“Which are vey low,” Avila said. “The Zapata family and I disagree with the sentences. The two that did not plea guilty and went to trial, they were sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.