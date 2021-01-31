El Paso housing surge expected to continue in 2021

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso saw a surge in the housing industry in 2020, according to the El Paso Builders Association. They also expect 2021 to also be a banner year for the housing industry.

“There was a good housing market. It was very good for real estate overall as far as residential is concerned,” said Ray Adauto, executive vice president of the El Paso Association of Builders. “There was really, really good resale market and a really, really good new-home market.”

Adauto said that with the pandemic, many people wanted to make changes and low-interest rates allowed El Pasoans to afford more homes.

He is expecting 2021 to be no different, but there are a few hiccups that are causing some issues in the industry, especially with getting materials to build houses.

“(The price of) materials have increased exponentially, really some crazy pricing on things like lumber, things like steel, concrete — and all of that is a result of the huge demand everywhere else. We don’t grow anything here, so we have to bring it into the city,” said Adauto.

The price of lumber, according to Adauto, is high due to COVID-19, as lumber mills had to shut down and close factories as workers tested positive for the virus. However, it’s not just lumber — getting appliances can take six months to a year.

On top of material delays, the El Paso Association of Builders told KTSM 9 News that more construction industry workers are needed to keep up with the demand.

Despite setbacks in the housing industry, Adauto says he expects the housing surge to continue in 2021. Part of that is because as more people spend more time at home, they see they wanted something else or something different from their home.