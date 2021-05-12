El Paso hotel worker charged after allegedly recording women in restroom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso hotel worker is accused of recording multiple women inside a women’s restroom where he worked at the time. Police say the suspect has been charged with nine counts of invasive visual recording.



According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspect hid his phone inside the trash can of the restroom and redirecting women to the particular restroom where he had positioned his cellphone to record the women throughout the day. Investigators say the phone was discovered on Feb. 23.



The suspect had prior convictions including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury.



Thirteen of the women filed a lawsuit against the suspect and the hotel. Cesar Ornelas Law is handling the civil case and says victims don’t always receive justice in the criminal avenue.



“They’ve been embarrassed. They’ve been humiliated. They will never be able to live their lives the way they’ve lived it before. But what we can do is to hold the hotel responsible for allowing this predator to continue his employment at this place that granted him intimate access with women,” said Leslie Cortez, an associate attorney with Cesar Ornelas Law.



Cortez alleged that the hotel was aware of the suspect’s criminal history and still rehired him.

Remaining anonymous, one of the victims who allegedly found the phone shared with KTSM 9 News that she’s struggling with trauma after the incident.

“It’s just affected me in so many ways. Going to the restroom, public restrooms, is not the same anymore. And looking back to what happened that day, God knows what other victims there were.”



Another victim who reached out to the law firm shared that she’s frustrated with the hotel management for not noticing or doing anything about the suspect’s actions. “They have cameras, I suppose they have cameras. How was this person doing all that he wanted as if he was the manager? It was, I don’t know, it was frustrating. I feel a lot of frustration.”



Police said the investigation is ongoing. The suspect is out on bond.



KTSM is not divulging the suspect’s name as he has not been formally indicted.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.