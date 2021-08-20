El Paso hotel worker accused of recording women in the restrooms facing additional charges

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hotel worker accused of luring women to a particular restroom of the Hilton Garden Inn and allegedly recording them has been charged with nine counts of invasive visual recording and seven counts of invasive visual recording/bath.

David Monastere has since posted bond of $35,000. Monastere was booked at the El Paso County Downtown Jail on August 12, 2021 to was released on August 18, 2021. His total bond since February totals $53,000.

As we’ve reported, two dozen women came forward alleging a hotel worker directed them to use a particular restroom inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West El Paso, and used his hidden cell phone to record them.

The 24 women represented by the Cesar Ornelas Law Firm, have joined a civil lawsuit against David Monastere, who was arrested by police for the incident in February on invasive visual recording charges.

Attorneys representing the women said 11 more victims came forward from another alleged taping incident that happened at the hotel four months earlier in October 2020.

