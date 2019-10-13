El Paso hosts ‘The New Now’ TEDx Talk

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso held their annual TEDxElPaso event Saturday in Downtown El Paso, featuring eight speakers for the “The New Now” themed discussion.

TEDxElPaso talks are annual freethinking conferences aimed at inviting the community to listen to presentations on different topics. The speakers included Meow Wolf’s Creative Director of Interactive, State Representative Cesar Blanco, three middle school students, and a medical student from the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.

It was the first time participating for many attendees, some of whom say it helped open up circles with others.

“To go out of my way, my little circle of friends, and meet other people that have different ideas and aspects about things here in this country. So there was some talk to that with the presenters so it made you aware of what we can do for ourselves and for this great country of ours,” Richard Chacon said.

To participate in future TEDxElPaso talks, visit https://www.tedxelpaso.com/.