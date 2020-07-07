Breaking News
El Paso hospitalizations near 250 as virus cases continue to rise

El Paso hospitalizations near 250 as virus cases continue to rise

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 181 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall number of cases to 7,642 since the pandemic began in March.

The City also reported four new virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 139.

There are 2,821 active cases and 4,682 cases considered recovered.

Most concerning is the rising number of hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are 246 hospitalizations — 28 more than yesterday. That represents a 246 percent increase from three weeks ago on June 15, when only 78 people were hospitalized. There are also 71 people in ICU and 29 on ventilators.

El Paso’s rising hospitalizations come as the entire State of Texas is experiencing a surge of patients. As of Monday, the number of hospitalized Texans with coronavirus was nearly 8,700 — double what it was just two weeks prior, according to the Texas Tribune.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held for beloved San Elizario assistant coach"

Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank enacts strict rules for volunteers and those picking up food"

Clint ISD to start semester online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clint ISD to start semester online"

After Supreme Court ruling, what's next for DACA?

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Supreme Court ruling, what's next for DACA?"

Some law enforcement agencies in Texas say they will not enforce Gov. Abbott's mask order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some law enforcement agencies in Texas say they will not enforce Gov. Abbott's mask order"

Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foreign students risk losing VISA if they take online courses"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link