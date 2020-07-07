El Paso hospitalizations near 250 as virus cases continue to rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 181 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the overall number of cases to 7,642 since the pandemic began in March.

The City also reported four new virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 139.

There are 2,821 active cases and 4,682 cases considered recovered.

Most concerning is the rising number of hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are 246 hospitalizations — 28 more than yesterday. That represents a 246 percent increase from three weeks ago on June 15, when only 78 people were hospitalized. There are also 71 people in ICU and 29 on ventilators.

El Paso’s rising hospitalizations come as the entire State of Texas is experiencing a surge of patients. As of Monday, the number of hospitalized Texans with coronavirus was nearly 8,700 — double what it was just two weeks prior, according to the Texas Tribune.