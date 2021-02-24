El Paso hospital workers held demonstration for higher pay

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Workers at Del Sol Medical Center planned a walk out this afternoon to call on the Hospital Corporation of America to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.

A union that represents health care workers says that right now, 54% of workers at Del Sol are earning less than $15 an hour.

The majority of these workers are certified nursing assistants who have been crucial in treating people with COVID-19.

In response to the union activity on Wednesday, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare said in a statement: