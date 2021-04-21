El Paso honors crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) kicked off this week. El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales kick started the event on Sunday and conducted a virtual observance honoring victims of crime.

The names of victims were read out loud and will be added and engraved to the wall of names located at Crime Victims Memorial Park at Yucca Park, 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. The unveiling of the Lotus Flower was presented as their new logo as it symbolizes love, strength, hope, optimism and beauty that grows out the darkest and muddiest waters. This new logo was adopted by the Victims Assistance Unit at the district attorneys office.

The planting of a tree every is a new tradition that will be implemented every year on the month of April to serve as a reminded that crime victims and surviving family members will not be forgotten.

The star on the mountain was lit on Sunday night to kick off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Sheriff Richard Wiles and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also celebrated and recognized NCVRW.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Victims’ Unit help victims to overcome the trauma of their victimization by assisting and advocating for safety. Additional services provided to the community include Crisis Counseling, Court accompaniment, on-scene crisis intervention, social service information and referrals, personal victim advocacy and support, and assistance with the victims’ compensation application process.

In honor of these dedicated individuals, the County Judge and County Commissioners read and signed a resolution on Monday, April 19, 2021, declaring April 18 through April 24, 2021, as “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.”

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) began in 1981 as a time to renew our commitment to serving all victims of crime, to acknowledge the achievement in victim services and allied professions, to honor those who have gone above and beyond in their services to others, to honor the strength, resilience, and courage it takes survivors to move forward after being victimized and to honor and remember crime victims and survivors.

You can view the observance in the player below:

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.