El Paso homeowners may see increase in property taxes, due date around the corner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Property taxes for El Pasoans are due Monday, February 1 and some homeowners may be experiencing an increase in the amount of taxes they owe this year.

Tom Fullerton, a professor of Economics at the University of Texas at El Paso, said the increase some homeowners may experience is due to COVID-19-related price hikes in the housing market seen in 2020.

“The reason COVID-19 caused housing prices to increase is that mortgage loan rates declined so much that, let’s see, they were at historical lows, and any time mortgage rates go down, it causes housing prices to go up and that raises taxable values along with it,” said Fullerton.

With only a few days left until property taxes are due, Fullerton said we will have to wait and see how many households struggle to make their property tax payments due to layoffs or business closures related to COVID-19.

“It could be a situation where even though housing values have gone up, the total number of households that fall into arrears on their property tax payments is going to increase, and that is going to cause budgetary headaches for the office of management and budget downtown,” said Fullerton.

Professor Fullerton added that property taxes in El Paso represent approximately 35 percent of total municipal revenues.