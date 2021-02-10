El Paso HIV Prevention Clinic will be holding free HIV curbside testing

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso HIV Prevention Clinic will be holding a free drive-thru HIV curbside testing site this Saturday at 701 Montana.

Residents in need of an HIV test may call and schedule an appointment at (915) 212-6665.

All vehicles must enter the parking lot area off Montana and Ochoa. Staff will be on-site to guide individuals to the designated parking location.

Testing will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nobody will be turned away, therefore, accommodations will be made for those arriving without a vehicle.

Health officials ask all who attend to wear a face mask and have one person arrive per vehicle for confidentiality purposes. Registration and testing will be conducted from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

For more information on the programs and services provided by the Department of Public Health, Call 2-1-1 or visit www.EPHealth.com or www.EPSalud.com.