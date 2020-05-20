El Paso hiking, walking trails at Lost Dog, Scenic, McKelligon opening Memorial Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get your hiking and walking shoes ready, some of the most popular treks will be open for Memorial Weekend.

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will reopen hiking and walking trails across the city beginning on Saturday.

Walking, jogging, cycling and nature viewing will be allowed on the trails as long as social distancing guidelines are followed, according to a news release.

“City staff encourage visitors to keep six feet apart from others, not congregate with people who are not from their household, no picnicking, encouraged to use face coverings, and urged not use trails if they or anyone in their household is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” the release said.

Trails opening include:

  • Lost Dog
  • Lazy Cow
  • Round House
  • Thousand Steps
  • Lomas del Sol
  • Palisades
  • Jan Sumrall Memorial
  • Scenic Drive (Scenic Sunday’s resume)
  • McKelligon Canyon (beginning Friday, but gate still closed to drivers)

More information is on the Parks and Recreation website

Information on open hiking and walking trails, including locations, is posted on the Parks and Recreation website and www.epstrong.org

All other Parks and Recreation areas will remain closed until further notice. The City also reminded residents that picnics, sports games and other park activities are not allowed.

