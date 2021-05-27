El Paso High students working with Emergence Health Network to help peers identify health issues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students at El Paso High School are partnering up with Emergence Health Network to help bring awareness to behavioral health issues.

“Their goal also involves reaching out to adults, such as teachers and school staff, about knowing how to recognize when teens need assistance,” said Kristi Daugherty, Emergence Health Chief Executive Officer.

EHN is now working with the El Paso Independent School District, along with El Paso High students and staff.

“Fortunately, Emergence Health Network already has community training in place through its Mental Health Learning Library program. This course helps the public identify, understand and respond to an individual in a mental health crisis,” said Daugherty.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month and on Thursday, Emergence Health Network held suicide prevention training for students at EPHS.

The community training manager for Emergence Health Network said the training was a great first step in helping teens who may not know how to reach out for help or where to find resources.

“Starting that conversation about the mental well-being of an individual can make a difference. Just a simple question and concern about how they are doing matters,” said Luis Chavarria, Community Training Manager. Through our community training courses, participants learn how to recognize signs and symptoms of behavioral health concerns and how to seek out appropriate services.”

