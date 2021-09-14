El Paso High senior launches platform to bring world issues closer to youth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Simran Haribhai started Youth for the People – a platform focused on discussing world issues to bring them closer to the youth.

She started her non-profit organization during the pandemic finding herself with more time to spare.

“I wanted to create something impactful that channeled my passion for global issues,” she said.

The online platform consists of a blog and podcasts that feature various guest speakers, professors and experts from around the world talking about global issues and humanitarian crises.

“We are tomorrow’s future leaders and there are so many issues that are plaguing the world right now and because we are on the cusp of getting that power to create change it’s so important to be mindful of what’s going on everywhere,” Haribhai explained.

She believes many topics going on around the world often don’t get under the spotlight and plenty of her peers don’t know much about it.

The humanitarian crises in Yemen during the civil war and the current situation in Afghanistan are just some of the topics on the platform’s agenda.

“Everyone has their own problems going on in their lives like people in Yemen who are experiencing famine, there are girls in Afghanistan fearing for their lives and education,” she said, “that’s why it’s so important to just be considerate to what other people are going through and to just be understanding and know that by using my voice as a young person I can one day change that.”

The members of her platform are her classmates and many other peers coming from all over the world like Canada, India, Indonesia and Haiti.

Haribhai said growing Youth for the People is also a step closer for her becoming an international human rights lawyer.

Her goal for the platform is to continue educating her peers and informing them about important happenings around the world.

“I want to open up more perspectives for people because when they listen to the podcast or read the blog I wants people to realize what is goin on, to be mindful about their choices and be informed about the world around them,” she concluded.

