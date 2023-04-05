EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Dorado high school and Montwood high school students were seen participating in a national school walkout Wednesday afternoon.

The walkout was organized by Students Demand Action (SDA), a national group advocating for gun legislation in the U.S.

The school walkout was organized in protest of gun violence in the country, including the latest shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which took the lives of three children and three adults.

“Thousands of students are walking out of 200+ schools to demand real action from lawmakers.” said SDA.

For more information, you can head to Students Demand Action Walkout Activation Toolkit | Students Demand Action.