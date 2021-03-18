El Paso High School students to be honored by Hispanic Heritage Foundation

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Students at El Paso High School will be honored at the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Youth awards during a virtual ceremony at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

To attend the virtual ceremony, visit www.rsvpya.com to register.

Youth awardees are selected for their leadership in the classroom and community and will receive grants for their education or to fund an idea or community project.

In each of the virtual ceremonies, three students (Gold, Silver, and Bronze) will be honored in every category.

Below are the 2020 Regional Heritage Youth Award Recipients from El Paso:

Education, presented by Southwest Airlines – The Official Airlines of the Youth Awards Silver – Lizbeth Barrientos – El Paso



Healthcare & Science, presented by CVS Health Silver – Eleanor Schoenbrun – El Paso



Technology, presented by T-Mobile Silver – César Meza – El Paso



“We are thrilled to honor yet another outstanding class of Youth Awardees who will carry on the tradition of excellence from past recipients,” said President and CEO Antonio Tijerino. “There is no shortage of Latino talent across the United States and we are grateful to our dedicated sponsors who understand the importance of investing in the youngest and most dynamic segment of our population. We’re in good hands as a community and as a country with these outstanding young leaders going forward.”

This educational grant program honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including:

Business & Finance (presented by East Los Capital), Education (presented by Southwest Airlines), Engineering (presented by bp), Entrepreneurship (presented by TikTok), Healthcare & Science (presented by CVS Health), Media & Entertainment (presented by the National Association of Latino Independent Producers), Public Service (presented by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute), Social Justice (presented by Nike), and Technology (presented by T-Mobile). Colgate-Palmolive will provide educational grants through their Haz la U™ (“Make the U”) program to 100 of the students.