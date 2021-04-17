El Paso high school bands ready for performances next month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some high school bands from the El Paso Independent School District will finally have a chance to show off their skills after being sidelined by the pandemic for over a year.

The high schools involved in next month’s band event will be El Paso, Andress, Chapin, Irvin, Bowie, Coronado, and Franklin. Their performance will be at El Paso High School May 6th at 7PM.

“Everybody is in the same situation, it didn’t matter what school you were at schools were fighting to get students to have some kind of performance,” said Ron Chapman, Director of Band for Andress High School.

He mentioned that band instructors, students, and parents have watched high school athletics continue throughout the pandemic, and although they applaud them for doing so, they have missed out on performances and competitions of their own.

El Paso High School senior, Matthew Sehonberg, said he felt frustrated. “After such a very frustrating year we haven’t had the opportunity to do a lot of the things we used to do. It’s really exciting to be with some people you don’t really know and some people that you do and just make music together.”

Chapman said the students, and himself, have felt joy these last couple of weeks being able to play again.

“To have something that we could go ‘wow, we did this during this awful pandemic’ we were still able to put together a group that’s playing great, wonderful music.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.