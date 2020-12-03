El Paso health officials to provide COVID-19 update

A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch the news conference on this page at 3 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the Regional Preparedness office and the Department of Health will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

KTSM 9 News will livestream the news conference on this page at that time.

Latest Headlines