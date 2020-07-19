El Paso health officials report large spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday; 441 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 441 new COVID-19 positive cases bringing the total number of cases to 11,573.

No new deaths are reported.

Health officials advised they are investigating the latest increase, and initial reports indicate the majority is due to ongoing community spread.

Additionally, health officials said 46 percent of the newest cases are made up of residents in their 20s and 30s. Residents in their teens and younger made up 15 percent of the new cases and those in their 60s and older made up only 14.4 percent of the latest cases.

“Based on the data that we have seen so far we continue to see COVID-19 cases spike in our younger demographics. And so we must continue to stress to everyone, especially our younger family members, to not let our guard down,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “We need to understand the risks of not practicing the safety precautions outlined in the directives, but most of all, we must limit our interactions, primarily those in their 20s and 30s. If you must go out in public practice social distancing, wear a face cover as mandated by the state, frequently wash your hands, and if you’re feeling sick get tested and stay home.”

On Saturday, the City reported a cumulative testing total of 128,206. The City’s death rate is currently 1.5 percent and the recovery rate is 64 percent. The cumulative positivity rate is currently 9.03 percent and the rolling 7-day average positivity rate is 11.78 percent.

Health officials emphasize that the rates will only improve if the whole community strictly adheres to the health and safety directives and minimize social interactions.

For more COVID-19 information to include testing, data and prevention, visit www.epstrong.org.