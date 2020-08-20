El Paso health officials ask community for cooperation during COVID-19 investigations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials are asking the El Paso community to be cooperative during COVID-19 investigations and during the contact tracing process.

Health officials ask residents to do so by providing more than one contact number when getting tested to help ensure that investigators can reach the person as soon as possible. The community is also asked to expect a call from the El Paso Department of Public Health and to please answer their phone.

“With the continued increase in the number of cases we are investigating it is important for those who test positive to be proactive in helping us reach others who they may have been in contact with,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “If someone tests positive they need to isolate at home immediately and not wait for the public health orders to be officially given to them.”

Individuals who test and receive notification of positive results from a laboratory are asked to immediately home isolate and contact public health at (915) 212-6520 if not contacted within 24 hours from obtaining results.

Contact tracers are also reminding individuals who test positive to provide accurate information about individuals they have been in contact with, in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Identifying contacts should include providing information on known individuals with whom they shared common space within less than six feet of distance between them for more than 15 minutes. A full and complete account of contacts will help contact tracers inform those individuals of their possible exposure, in an anonymous manner.

Officials are also asking those who have recovered as well as those who have not yet been tested, to be diligent when practicing prevention measures.

This includes social distancing, wearing a face-covering when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if they are sick.

For a full list of ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or find more information about testing sites, please visit www.EPStrong.org.